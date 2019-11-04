November Happenings at Acqualina Resort & Spa

Music in the Isles Exclusive at Il Mulino

AQ Restaurant by Il Mulino, situated in the five-star Acqualina Resort, is delighted to host a special jazz-themed dinner on Friday, November 15, 2019 during Music in the Isles, previously known as Sunny Isles Beach Jazz Fest. With a delectable three-course, prix-fix menu featuring savory fare including Grilled Octopus, Short Rib Ravioli, Salmone alla Griglia with porcini mushrooms, and Grilled Filet Mignon– just to name a few – this exquisite dinner is not one to be missed.

Dinner will be complemented by a live jazz performance by band “Arlin The Singer.”

Reservations begin at 8:00pm and the prix-fix menu is priced at $65 per person, plus tax and gratuity. To book your table, please call 305 466 9191.

Nourish Your Mind and Body at Acqualina Spa by ESPA

Allow time to stand still as you escape reality and enter into a realm of relaxation at the award-winning Acqualina Spa by ESPA. Indulge in the spa’s TIME Ritual or reserve any Hydrafacial and you’ll receive an ESPA Beauty Sleep Gift to take home and enjoy.

Groundbreaking in design and cutting edge in spa expertise, the luxurious two-story Acqualina Spa overlooks the Atlantic Ocean and provides a tranquil sanctuary. The spa combines the best of ancient and modern therapies with the latest and finest skin care advances.

The spa offer is available in the month of November 2019. To schedule your spa appointment, please call 877.214.1871 or visit www.acqualinaresort.com.