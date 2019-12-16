Photos, captions and a small copy block for use in newsletters, websites or social media

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Business Energy Manager

Take control of your energy usage and save with Florida Power & Light Company’s free upgraded tool. With your new, free Business Energy Manager, you can track, learn and control your business energy usage to save on your bill.

The new FPL Business Energy Manager shows how your business uses energy, even across multiple locations and accounts.

The FPL Business Energy Manager automatically gives you proven savings solutions for businesses of your size and type.

For more inforamtion visit FPL.com/BusinessEnergyManager