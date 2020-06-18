Shop Local Finds at The Aventura Market

1 of 8
Now is the perfect time to treat yourself while continuing to support our South Florida community. You can do this every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. at The Aventura Market, located inside Aventura Mall on the Lower Level near Center Court.
The popular farmers market offers shoppers an eclectic, enjoyable experience featuring a vast selection of authentic food, delicious treats, locally sourced produce, and much more.
Visitors can escape the hot sun and choose from a variety of products from numerous farmers and artisans, including:
- Incredible Kettle Korn
- Keeze Beez Honey
- Mangobiche Mia
- Mediterranean Delights
- Two to Cake
- Chica Criolla
- Ciabella Bread
- The Ceviche and Guacamole House
- Doughnut Break
- Momposina Jardines del Aire
- Kana’s by July
- Best from Italy
- Crystal Nuts
- El Coco Loco Frio
- Naughty Coffee
- Encantos Floral Design
- American Hats
- IDL Candles
- Anet’s Colombian Baked Goods
- Sage & Palo Santo
- Xian Bamboos & Flowers
- The Cookie Garden
- Decenarios Cool
- Sanctuary Tea
- Gerbaud Bakery + Juice
- GoGo Fresh
- Artpie
- Africorganics
- Flying with Air
- Aventura Pups
- Miami N Ice
- Two To Guys
- Medical Scrubs & Supplies
- Safety Shields USA
Learn more at aventuramall.com/aventura-market, or call (305) 935-1110 for more information.