Shop Local Finds at The Aventura Market

Now is the perfect time to treat yourself while continuing to support our South Florida community. You can do this every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. at The Aventura Market, located inside Aventura Mall on the Lower Level near Center Court.

The popular farmers market offers shoppers an eclectic, enjoyable experience featuring a vast selection of authentic food, delicious treats, locally sourced produce, and much more.

Visitors can escape the hot sun and choose from a variety of products from numerous farmers and artisans, including:

Incredible Kettle Korn

Keeze Beez Honey

Mangobiche Mia

Mediterranean Delights

Two to Cake

Chica Criolla

Ciabella Bread

The Ceviche and Guacamole House

Doughnut Break

Momposina Jardines del Aire

Kana’s by July

Best from Italy

Crystal Nuts

El Coco Loco Frio

Naughty Coffee

Encantos Floral Design

American Hats

IDL Candles

Anet’s Colombian Baked Goods

Sage & Palo Santo

Xian Bamboos & Flowers

The Cookie Garden

Decenarios Cool

Sanctuary Tea

Gerbaud Bakery + Juice

GoGo Fresh

Artpie

Africorganics

Flying with Air

Aventura Pups

Miami N Ice

Two To Guys

Medical Scrubs & Supplies

Safety Shields USA

Learn more at aventuramall.com/aventura-market, or call (305) 935-1110 for more information.