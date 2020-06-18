Shop Local Finds at The Aventura Market

Now is the perfect time to treat yourself while continuing to support our South Florida community. You can do this every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. at The Aventura Market, located inside Aventura Mall on the Lower Level near Center Court.

The popular farmers market offers shoppers an eclectic, enjoyable experience featuring a vast selection of authentic food, delicious treats, locally sourced produce, and much more.

Visitors can escape the hot sun and choose from a variety of products from numerous farmers and artisans, including:

  • Incredible Kettle Korn
  • Keeze Beez Honey
  • Mangobiche Mia
  • Mediterranean Delights
  • Two to Cake
  • Chica Criolla
  • Ciabella Bread
  • The Ceviche and Guacamole House
  • Doughnut Break
  • Momposina Jardines del Aire
  • Kana’s by July
  • Best from Italy
  • Crystal Nuts
  • El Coco Loco Frio
  • Naughty Coffee
  • Encantos Floral Design
  • American Hats
  • IDL Candles
  • Anet’s Colombian Baked Goods
  • Sage & Palo Santo
  • Xian Bamboos & Flowers
  • The Cookie Garden
  • Decenarios Cool
  • Sanctuary Tea
  • Gerbaud Bakery + Juice
  • GoGo Fresh
  • Artpie
  • Africorganics
  • Flying with Air
  • Aventura Pups
  • Miami N Ice
  • Two To Guys
  • Medical Scrubs & Supplies
  • Safety Shields USA

Learn more at aventuramall.com/aventura-market, or call (305) 935-1110 for more information.

