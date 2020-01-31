Super Bowl Recipe Spotlight

Taste the Islands Experience Chef’s Corner

Super Bowl weekend is here, and one of South Florida’s favorite foodie – Chef Irie who is one of the featured chefs for the 2020 Taste The Islands Experience(TTIX) taking place on Saturday, May 9th, 2020, at the Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida. He is sharing some of his favorite recipes he is known to make during Super Bowl time. If you are having some people over to your house this weekend, try some of his signature Super Bowl recipes and let us know how it went.

Guava Chiller

1 cp Guava nectar

1 cp Dark rum – Appleton, Bacardi, Captain Morgan rum or choice

½ cp white rum

¼ cp Ginger simple syrup * see recipe below

1 ea Lime, juiced

4 -5 ea Ice cubes

A lime twist for garnish

*Ginger simple syrup

2 cp water

2 cp sugar

2 ounces ginger, peeled and chopped

Simple Syrup Method:

1. Place ingredients for simple syrup in a medium saucepan on medium heat. Bring to boil and cook for about ten minutes. Sugar should be dissolved. Remove from heat and cool. Strain and reserve.

Chiller Method:

1. Add ingredients to the blender and puree until smooth. Pour in rox or tall glass to serve. Garnish with a lime twist.

Coconut Jerked Chicken Kabobs

4 lbs Chicken thighs or breasts, cleaned 2″ cubed

½ cp Vegetable oil

3 Tbl Grace Jerk seasoning – mild or spicy

Salt & pepper

1 can Coconut Milk

2 ea Medium red & green peppers, 1″ cubed

¼ cp Vegetable or canola oil

Salt & pepper

1 cp Orange juice

½ cp Honey

1 tsp Ground cumin

1 cp Toasted sweetened coconut flakes

Long wooden skewers, soaked in water

Method:

1. Place chicken in a large bowl. Rub jerk seasoning completely over chicken (gloves needed). Pour and rub the oil over the chicken then season with a little salt, pepper. Add coconut milk, mix well. Cover with plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator for an hour or overnight.

2. Mix orange juice, honey, and cumin in a bowl. Reserve.

3. Place pepper cubes in a bowl add oil, mix and season with salt and pepper

4. Place coconut flakes on a sheet tray in 350 deg oven. Cook until lightly toasted, 3 – 5 minutes. Remove and add to the bowl.

5. For skewers, add at least three pieces of chicken with alternating peppers. Place on a medium heated grill. Turn on all sides when cooking. Halfway through cooking, start brushing Kabobs with honey mixture. Cook until done. Sprinkle toasted coconut flakes on Kabobs. Place on platters

6. Note: grill pan can be used as well

Spiced Pumpkin with Bacalao and Tostones

3 Tb Olive oil

¼ cp Finely diced onions

1 Tb finely diced garlic

2 tsp Turmeric powder

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

2 cps Calabasa Pumpkin, medium diced

1 cp Tomatoes, small diced

1 lb Salted codfish

1 tsp Fresh thyme leaves

½ tsp Chopped scotch bonnet pepper

¼ cp Chicken stock

¼ cp Coconut milk

Zest & juice of ½ lemon

Salt & pepper to taste

2 Tb Chopped cilantro leaves

Tostones:

2 each Green plantains, peeled & cut in 2 in chunks

Bowl with salted water

Oil for frying

Salt & pepper to taste

Method:

1. Place salted codfish in freshwater for about 4 hours. Change the water and repeat for another hour or so. Place fish in a medium-size pot with water to cover and cook for about 10 minutes. Drain water and check the saltiness of fish, if too salty, repeat the process for 5 minutes. Drain and cool break into small pieces.

2. Place plantain chunks in salted water for about 1 hour or overnight, preferably. Remove and dry on paper towels.

3. Heat oil in sauté pan on medium heat and add onions. Sauté for about 1 minute, then add the garlic. Continue sautéing for another minute then add the next four ingredients. Continue to sauté and stir for another 2 minutes so ingredients can combine. Add the pumpkin and stir, and then add the tomatoes, codfish, thyme, and pepper. Stir to combine the ingredients then add the stock. Cook for about 3 minutes, then add the coconut milk, zest, and lemon juice. Let simmer for about 2 minutes, then check for seasoning and remove from heat.

4. Heat frying oil to 350 degrees and place chunks in oil for about 2 minutes then remove from oil. Place plantain chunks between the sleeves of a Tostonera or two plates and press to flatten. Return flattened discs to oil and continue frying until golden brown and crisp. Remove from oil and place on paper towel and season with salt and pepper immediately. Wrap in foil paper top to keep warm.

5. To serve, place about three pieces of the Tostones in the middle of the plate then spoon some of the codfish pumpkin mixtures on top. Garnish with cilantro leaves.

To reach Chef Irie of Chef Irie Spice, Inc. visit: www.chefirie.com

To purchase a ticket for TTIX-TTIX-https://www. eventbrite.com/e/the-taste- the-islands-experience-2020- tickets-72600017607.

About Chef Irie

Chef Hugh A. Sinclair…a South Florida resident who migrated here from the Caribbean is a certified culinarian who has a passion for food and a taste for exceptional service. Chef Hugh earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Florida in Gainesville in Architecture before going on to earn an associate degree in the culinary arts from Johnson & Wales University in North Miami. Chef Hugh gained valuable professional experience working in different capacities at some of South Florida’s Premier establishments, namely: Turnberry Isle Resort, Charley’s Crab, Cascades and Bimini Boatyard. This experience allows him to deliver to you great food and service at the highest level. Chef Hugh was also a former chef for Lamar Odom, formerly of The Miami Heat. Chef Hugh Is a member of the APCA – American Personal Chef Association. Chef Hugh is a current member of The Kiwanis Organization – The Lauderdale Lakes & West Sunrise Club. Among his accomplishments, Chef Hugh was a finalist in the Alize Mentorship Recipe Contest and a finalist in the American Egg Board’s 2004 Global Flavors Recipe Contes.

About Taste the Islands

A FOOD-INCLUSIVE CARIBBEAN CULINARY EXPERIENCE

Gourmet Bites, Caribbean Cocktails, Tropical Ambiance, Fabulous People

Enjoy authentic sights, sounds and flavors of the Caribbean, celebrity cooking demos, live music and more at the 4th annual Taste the Islands Experience (#TTIX2020), a Caribbean food and drink festival. Food and spirits enthusiasts with a taste for island indulgences gather May 9th and 10th, 2020 (Mother’s Day weekend) for events anchored at the new Charles F. Dodge Center in Pines, Florida. It’s an interactive indoor celebration, offering an exciting program of uniquely Caribbean activities.