Referred to as “The Paramedics of Property Damage,” PuroClean of Aventura, a restoration company in North Miami provides “World Class Service” for the South Florida Tri—counties. Fully trained, licensed, certified, and insured technicians specialize in 24/7 Emergency Services for floods, hurricanes’ water mitigation, fire restoration, mold remediation, and biohazard for residential and commercial properties.

With a certification in Biohazard Cleanups and the recent COVID Pandemic, PuroClean has been providing state of the art cleaning and sanitation services with specialized EPA, registered hospital-grade disinfectants to reduce the spread of COVID in commercial, residential, and governmental environments.