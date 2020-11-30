Warren Henry Auto Group is a J.D. Power 2020 Dealers of Excellence for the Customer Sales Experience

J.D. Power certified dealerships are among the top of their industry

Warren Henry Auto Group is pleased to announce that Land Rover North Dade, Land Rover South Dade, Warren Henry INFINITI, Audi Gainesville, and Lamborghini Broward, all divisions of Warren Henry Auto Group, were named to the J.D. Power 2020 Dealers of Excellence for the Customer Sales Experience. It’s the first time that Lamborghini Broward receives this incredible acknowledgment, being the first stand-alone Lamborghini dealership in history to ever receive the recognition. This prestigious list distinguishes dealerships that provide customers with an outstanding sales experience, and its goal is to honor those selected dealerships as trusted partners. Warren Henry Auto Group is very excited about the nomination in such an important recognition for the automotive industry.

This acknowledgment is a great way to show customers’ trust and approval among other automotive dealerships. J.D Power certified dealerships represent the best top in the industry and, 72% of customers won’t take purchasing action before they read reviews about the dealership, giving an idea of how important it is to be mentioned in such an amazing list. The “Dealers of Excellence” list was created by J.D. Power to recognize dealerships that provide customers with an outstanding sales experience, and to distinguish those dealerships as trusted partners for purchasing a vehicle. “We are honored to have three of our dealerships included in this list.” Stated Larry Zinn, Executive General Manager for Warren Henry Auto Group.

As one of the most longstanding automotive dealerships in Florida, Warren Henry Auto Group is very proud of receiving such recognition, all thanks to employees who are always working hard even during difficult times. Thank you once again!

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, data, and analytics and enjoys a reputation for independence and integrity. Their automotive rankings, including the well-known J.D. Power U.S. Initia Quality StudySM (IQS), are some of the most influential data published for consumers.

Regarding Warren Henry Auto Group

Warren Henry Auto Group, founded in 1976, is one of the most longstanding automotive dealerships in Florida. Their reputation, based on quality, community support, and appreciation towards their employees, Warren Henry Auto Group carries a variety of vehicle brands such as Jaguar, Land Rover, INFINITI, Audi, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Koenigsegg, Toyota, Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM. Warren Henry Auto Group’s corporate office is now located at 2300 NE 151st Street, North Miami, FL. For more information, call (305) 690-6006 or visit www.warrenhenryauto.com.