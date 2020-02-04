Who is Don Soffer

Being a student at Don Soffer Aventura High School, it was an amazing opportunity for me to sit down with Don Soffer at his complex’s clubhouse and discuss his path to success from a teens point of view.

Now reminiscing on our interview, it was easy to see that he values the gift of common sense over all other traits. Growing up in Pennsylvania had a huge impact on Soffer; he realized he could be more than just what his parents were.

When he realized that after the war, many people were looking for warm places to live in the winter, Soffer found his true destiny in Florida. What was originally a swampland, using his eye for innovation and real estate, now has become a flourished city full of newfound community.

Success to Soffer comes in many forms however he truly values the satisfaction of raising children and maintaining a stable family. He expressed his belief that success is measured in your own personal standards and it doesn’t necessarily have to be defined by achieving the world’s greatest feats.

In his mind, Soffer is successful. He is proud of his accomplishments including the fact that at 28 he built the largest mall enclosement in the world in Pittsburgh, however he knew what he truly wanted to do was be in the warmth and golf and fish, he didn’t necessarily have to be the richest man out there.

The way Soffer has lived his life has been based on his reliance on common sense. He does what makes sense for him and his family. When I asked Soffer what advice he would give to his 14 year old self he said to keep an open mind, because at 14 you learn and listens with an attentive mind, and jumping to conclusions can get you into trouble.

Being flexible is the most important because as you grow your mindset changes. He also went on about how listening to your parents is in your best interest because they care more about your welfare than even you do.

I then went in to ask Soffer about the new highschool and why he values the youth of our town so much. He claimed that the kids of the community are the most positive asset our town has to offer.

By investing in the school, Soffer was able to show that every kid can be successful by taking risks and gaining high reward. He believes that the highschool will be a success because of the kids in our town who are determined and want to be successful. Soffer is assured that the youth of Aventura has the potential to change the world for the better.

His proudest achievement in his life is having the highschool in our town named after and founded by him on top of every other charitable thing he has ever accomplished. Soffer would describe a model student as someone who sets a good example for the rest of the kids in the class, not necessarily the student with the best grades, someone who is an inspiration and role model.

He believes in perseverance and never giving up in what you believe in. This was an amazing opportunity to be able to converse with Don Soffer and get to know him a little better. I hope that all the kids reading this can see that they have the same potential he did when he was just growing up in Pittsburgh.