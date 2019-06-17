12|12 Aventura topic for Aventura Marketing Council Board Meeting

Bernardo Rieber, President & CEO of 12\12 Aventura, a new, 400,000 sq.ft. commercial project in the Aventura Medical District, was a special guest at a recent Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce Board Meeting held at the Hampton Inn Hallandale Beach/Aventura. Rieber explained that 12|12 Aventura, now under construction, is a multi-use project that will feature restaurants, professional offices, a senior living facility, and vibrant entertainment all within walking distance of each other. “I want to visually ‘give back’ to this community,” said Rieber.

Rieber, a Civil Engineer who also holds a Master’s degree in Finances from IESA Institute, is a Florida Certified General Contractor, Florida Real Estate Broker, Specialist Auditor in ISO 9000 Quality Standards, and Specialist in Quality Control Management. During 2015, he pre-developed a 280,000 sq.ft. medical project in Aventura, and he is the owner-developer of Ivory 214, a 240,000 sq. ft. development which includes a Hilton-Tapestry hotel, medical offices and retail spaces, which is currently under construction