15th annual Fairy Tale Ball benefits Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital

In a scene that would make Queen Elsa feel right at home, the Diamond Angels of the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Foundation will transform the Diplomat Beach Resort into a winter wonderland when they host the 15th annual Fairy Tale Ball November 17 (7:00 p.m.) in Hollywood.

The Frozen-themed fundraiser, presented by Ultimate Software, features a cocktail reception, dinner, dancing, and auctions of dream vacations and unique experiences. Attendees will sing along with The Lords of 52nd Street, musical legends from Billy Joel’s band, and also hear from a family whose child received life-saving treatment at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

“We’re committed to making things better for families in our community coping with pediatric health issues,” said Fairy Tale Ball Chair Ronnie Cloyd, a leader of the volunteer Diamond Angels that annually host the event on behalf of the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Foundation. “The gala definitely has something for everyone and the impact of all our efforts is significant and long-lasting.”

Since 2004, the Fairy Tale Ball has raised more than $6 million to support children, families, programs, services, and facilities at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

Tax deductible tickets are $300 each and purchasable at www.diamondangels.org or by calling 954-265-3454. The Diplomat Beach Resort is located at 3555 S. Ocean Drive in Hollywood.

Visit www.jdchfoundation.org.