$25,000 raised for Academy of Hospitality Tourism scholarships and mentorships

Another successful fundraiser is ‘in the books’ as the Academy of Hospitality & Tourism for Miami-Dade County Public Schools celebrated their 20th anniversary of preparing a diverse population of high school students for post-secondary education and careers in hospitality and tourism.

Over 200 guests attended their recent “20th annual Around the World Culinary Tour & Auction” hosted by Marriott Worldwide Business Councils South Florida with Johnson & Wales University and ShowTech as additional major sponsors. Amazing food stations offering everything from roast pig to delectable desserts created by students from NAF AOHT Academy schools encircled a huge array of silent auction items. Young Star Cameron Wheeler kept the energy going as she sang throughout the evening.

AOHT Chairman Ben Launerts, Region Vice President of Park One, said, “This year we saw record attendance for our 20th Anniversary Around the World Dinner. Special thanks to our host sponsor the Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay and Crystal Cruises for their donation of an $8,000 cruise for our live auction. This will go a long way towards our future South Florida hospitality leaders!”