800° Woodfired Kitchen offers Happy Hour specials

There is Happy Hour….. and then there is “HAPPY HOURS!” Aventura’s newest restaurant 800° Woddfired Kitchen, owned by Miami HEAT legends Dwayne Wade and Udonis Haslem, is now featuring Happy Hours Mon-Fri, 3-6 pm and 9 pm to close.

Bites start at $5 and include grass fed meatballs and Shishito peppers. The $7 snacks include woodfired artichoke and UD’s woodfired wings and small plates include prime rib french dip sliders and tuna tartare crostinis at $9. Drinks specials include $5 draught beers, $6 wines by the glass; and a large selection of signature cocktails at $7.

800° Woodfired Kitchen, 2956 Aventura Blvd, 305-902-4363

800degrees.com