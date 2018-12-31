A Night with the Grinch Story Time

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

It’s holiday season at the Aventura Mall. After a fantastic turnout for Santa’s Arrival accompanied by students from University of Miami’s Frost School of Music with songs from The Nutcracker and young dancers from Vladimir School of Dance dressed up in Nutcracker attire, could anything top it? The answer is yes … 600 families joined together to share a seat with Dr. Seuss’ meanest and greenest creation. Free Grinch treats were handed out while children and families watched the award-winning Fantasy Theatre Factory interactive Grinch story. At the end Mr. Grinch provided the families with their very own Dr. Seuss classic book for the holiday season.

For more information visit www.aventurarmall.com