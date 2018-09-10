A Spectacular New Season at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center will be showcasing the brightest stars throughout the 2018-2019 arts season with Broadway, international films, comedians, variety acts, dance, classical music and children’s favorites.

G-Four Productions, winner of more than 40 Tony® Awards, brings one of its blockbuster hits to Aventura when it presents Menopause the Musical October 23–28 in the Hilarious Celebration of Women and The Change!® Set to classic tunes from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s, this musical parody has entertained millions worldwide – women and the men who love it too – for the past 17 years.

The artistic partnership between the City of Aventura and the acclaimed Slow Burn Theatre Company continues with the 2014 Tony Award winner for Best Musical Revival, Hedwig and the Angry Inch November 29 – December 2. Named by Rolling Stone magazine as “the best rock musical ever!,” this genre-bending, fourth-wall-smashing musical sensation tells a hilarious, harrowing and essentially uplifting story for anyone who’s ever felt different.

Funnyman Steve Solomon returns in My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish, & I’m Home for the Holidays December 29 – 30.

The star and creator of one of the longest running one-man comedy shows in history is back with more wild and hilarious stories and characterizations about his family, friends and other folks whose sole purpose was to drive him into therapy in the first place.

You won’t believe your eyes when the City of Aventura presents Mike Super: Magic & Illusion on January 12. A finalist on America’s Got Talent and winner of NBC’s Phenomenon, he has made fans performing the seemingly impossible with his inimitable, down-to-earth style and personality.

The stars of Broadway’s smash hits such as the Jersey Boys and Motown team up in The Doo Wop Project on January 26 to deliver the classic sounds of five guys singing tight harmonies on a street corner as well as doo wop-inspired renditions of today’s biggest hits.

Series subscriptions once again offer a way to lock in your seats at a savings. Musical theater fans can enjoy a full season of stars with the 2019 Broadway Concert Series featuring Alice Ripley and Emily Skinner; Faith Prince; Jeremy Jordan; and John Lloyd Young.

Black Box Productions delivers a season full of laughs with The Stand-Up Comedy Series featuring Bruce Vilanch; Three Hysterical Broads…Off Their Medication with Sheba Mason, Valerie Storm and Sarah Tollemache; Luis Chataing-Nuevamente in a Spanish-language night of comedy; Bobby Collins; Sarge’s Chanukah Chutzpah Tour…Kiss My Mezuzah; Judy Gold; Dom Irrera; and Vic DiBitetto.

From October through May, the eight films in the Aventura International Film Series hosted by Shelly Isaacs will transport you.

The series features the best in foreign language cinema from India, France, Israel, Germany, Denmark, Japan, Switzerland and Italy.

Aventura Arts & Cultural Center is proud to launch the Nova Southeastern University Lifelong Learning Institute Speaker Series featuring four challenging and intellectual lectures ranging from politics and civil rights to Picasso and marine science in South Florida.

The Miami International Piano Festival, Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida and the Family Fun Series presented by Hoffman’s Chocolates and the Broward Center for the Performing Arts will once again present full seasons at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center.

Visit aventuracenter.org for the entire 2018-2019 schedule and to sign-up to receive insider emails with the latest news and show information. Purchase tickets by phone via Ticketmaster at 877-311-7469 , online at aventuracenter.org, or in person at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center box office Tuesday through Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m. and 90 minutes prior performances.