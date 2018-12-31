AC Hotel Aventura hosts holiday breakfast meeting ‘with a cause’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

You could feel the holiday excitement in the air as over 130 members of the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce (AMC) and Aventura Police Department (APD) partnered to hold their annual holiday breakfast meeting at the beautiful AC Hotel lobby in Aventura. The camaraderie of friends greeting friends, meeting new friends, holiday music and great food ensured a memorable morning for all. Red dresses, red ties and red jewelry were in full array as the holiday spirit enveloped everyone who was there to celebrate with a cause—bringing gifts for the young children of KIPP Academy in Liberty City.

As guests arrived laden with gifts, they marveled at the breathtaking hotel lobby with the soaring ceiling and elegant décor. Reynaldo Ramirez, Complex Director of Sales and Marketing for both the AC Hotel and the new Aloft Hotel Aventura, said, “AMC Chairman Gary Pyott, CEO of Association 1st, kept the business portion of the meeting short and sweet as the holiday spirit prevailed. Aventura Police Chief Bryan Pegues had his leadership team there, including Major Michael Bentolila and Major Skip Washa. “The APD is fortunate to have another year of strong partnership with the AMC. Our community keeps getting better due to the collaboration of charitable people and companies. This year’s amazing toy drive is going to give smiles to the hundreds of local at-risk children during the holiday season. As Chief, I am grateful to be in a city where “giving” is done warmly and frequently all year long… but the holiday season lifts it to new heights! Well done Aventura! “said Chief Pegues.

The crowd listened attentively as Stephanie Trump, president of the I Have a Dream Foundation Miami, spoke about the charity that has been mentoring youngsters from the inner city for the past 23 years, recently adding on the KIPP Academy in Liberty City to their portfolio of schools. “Our foundation motivates and empowers children from low-income areas to break the cycle of poverty and reach their educational and career goals. The foundation provides a long-term program starting in elementary school, committing crucial services including mentoring, tutoring, after-school activities and a summer academy. Upon high school graduation, each Dreamer receives a guaranteed tuition for four years at a Florida state university or accredited vocational school,” said Trump. Raul Moreno, Founding Director School Operations at the KIPP Academy, thanked everyone for their generosity and shared the school’s motto: “Every day we rise, every day we shine”.

For more information, https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/miaan-ac-hotel-miami-aventura/; www.dreammiami.org; aventuramarketingcouncil.com or call 305.932.5334