AC Hotel hosts Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert

Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert was the recent special guest at an Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors meeting held at the beautiful AC Hotel Aventura. Home to Miami Open Tennis tournament, the nationally-acclaimed Jazz in the Gardens, major industry move-ins and Super Bowl 2020, the city of Miami Gardens has experienced a tremendous revival under Mayor Gilbert’s leadership.

Now that the Mayor has termed out, he has announced his candidacy for the District 1, Miami-Dade County Commission, with the full support and encouragement from Miami-Dade Commissioner Barbara Jordan who will be termed out of office in 2020.