Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Office: 305-669-7355
Leagal Notices: 305-284-7376
Advertising: 305-661-9200

AC Hotel hosts Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert

TOPICS:

By: Community News |April 8, 2019

AC Hotel hosts Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver GilbertMiami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert was the recent special guest at an Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors meeting held at the beautiful AC Hotel Aventura. Home to Miami Open Tennis tournament, the nationally-acclaimed Jazz in the Gardens, major industry move-ins and Super Bowl 2020, the city of Miami Gardens has experienced a tremendous revival under Mayor Gilbert’s leadership.

Now that the Mayor has termed out, he has announced his candidacy for the District 1, Miami-Dade County Commission, with the full support and encouragement from Miami-Dade Commissioner Barbara Jordan who will be termed out of office in 2020.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment on "AC Hotel hosts Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*