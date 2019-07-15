AC Hotel hosts principal of new Don Soffer Aventura High School for AMC Board Meeting

David McKnight, principal of Don Soffer Aventura High School to open this August, recently met with Board members of the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce (AMC) at the beautiful AC Hotel in Aventura. This new high school, located on NE 213th Street just east of Biscayne Blvd., will open on August 19th with 200 students in the 9th grade, and higher grades will be added on each year. Students will be selected from a lottery system with Aventura residents having priority. “We are working to hire the very best teachers and will offer a sports program, along with the arts, drama and dance programs,” said McKnight. “We will also offer dual degree programs in Cambridge and Advanced Placement, so our students will have the opportunity to graduate with 13 college credits. “

