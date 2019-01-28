Accounting Executive Marc Ian Landes joins Akam on-site, Inc. As Accounting Services Supervisor

AKAM On-Site, Inc., a leader in South Florida’s residential property management industry, has named Accounting Executive Marc Ian Landes, CPA, MBA as Accounting Services Supervisor.

“I’m pleased to welcome Marc Landes to our established accounting team well-known in the industry for its superior service,” said Susan Fitch, President of AKAM On-Site, Inc. “His in-depth financial and business knowledge will benefit all of our properties and support our continued expansion throughout South Florida.”

Landes has 10 years of experience in both public and private accounting with a specialty in Common Interest Realty Associations. His expertise includes audits, reviews and compilations serving Condominium, Cooperative, Timeshare and Homeowner Association clients. Prior to this, he was an Auditor with Lanter, Leonardo & DiCrescenzo in Boca Raton.

Licensed as a Certified Public Accountant in Florida and Georgia, Landes is a member of the Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He holds a Master of Business Administration, and a Bachelor of Business Administration summa cum laude, from Florida Atlantic University.

Founded 35 years ago, AKAM On-site, Inc. delivers exceptional residential property management in South Florida to condominium and homeowners association clients in the areas of finance, administration, preventative maintenance, staff supervision and emergency response. For more information, visit www.akam.com.