Acqualina resort & spa hosts 24th annual I have a dream foundation miami gala

Acqualina Resort & Spa’s Trump family, Stephanie, Jules, and Eddie Trump, are excited to host the 24th annual I Have a Dream Foundation Miami Gala, on Wednesday, October 30th, 6:30pm at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa in Aventura. The Trump family founded the Miami-Dade chapter of the Foundation in 1995.

The I Have a Dream Foundation empowers children from low-income areas to reach their educational and career goals by providing a long-term program of mentoring, tutoring and tuition assistance for higher education. The Foundation guarantees the children’s academic tuition at a Florida state university for a four-year degree or at an accredited trade school. Currently, 48 Dreamers are now enrolled at the Dr. Michael M. Krop High School in Miami.

“We are honored to be part of this incredible program. We are preparing our Dreamers to become proud and productive citizens by giving them the necessary tools they need to make their dreams a reality. Many of these Dreamers will be the first in their family to graduate high school, let alone go on to college,” says Stephanie Trump . “We provide private tutoring four days a week, summer school, in addition to coordinating college campus visits. It is so rewarding to see our students after the program who have gone on to successful career paths.”

This summer, the Dreamers were offered an opportunity to participate in a four-week academic program at FIU Biscayne Bay Campus which also included two full weeks of swimming classes. Additionally, as many of the Dreamers are entering 12th grade, they were offered support and tutoring to prepare for the college admission process. They received one-on-one SAT and ACT tutoring and guidance with college applications and crafting outstanding essays.

For sponsorship package information or to purchase tickets to the I Have a Dream Foundation Miami Gala or become a supporter, contact Stephanie Trump at stephanie@trumpgroup.com or call 305.937.7834 or visit http://dreammiami.org/contribute/. Individual tickets start at $500; tables start at $5,000 and accommodate 8 people.

About I Have a Dream Foundation

Eugene Lang launched the I Have a Dream Foundation in 1981 at PS 121 in Harlem, New York. Today, there are 65 associates serving more than 4,000 Dreamers in the U.S. and New Zealand. The Miami chapter of the I Have a Dream Foundation was founded by the Trump Family in 1995. The foundation adopted the entire second grade class (97 Dreamers) at the Charles R. Drew School in Liberty City. These Dreamers were provided with year-round (after school and summer) programs of academic enhancement, as well as cultural, social and recreational activities, throughout their entire educational years. The Trumps’ Class of 2005 defied all odds: from the class of 97 Dreamers, 83 graduated from 12th grade, 72 went on to pursue some form of higher education and 56 and have completed two or four year degrees or trade school. Many are currently continuing to pursue higher education. In 2007, the Trump Family established the Class of 2020 and these dreamers are now currently in 11th and 12th grades. Similar to the Class of 2005, the 2020 class of Dreamers have the opportunity and promise of academic scholarship at a Florida state school or accredited trade school. For more information, visit www.dreammiami.org.

About Acqualina Resort & Spa

Acqualina Resort & Spa is a place where the charm of a Mediterranean villa meets elegance on the beach. A seaside luxury haven located on 4.5 beachfront acres in pristine Sunny Isles Beach, Acqualina Resort & Spa features 98 impeccably appointed guest rooms and suites and 188 residences with breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean, world-class dining including Il Mulino New York, three oceanfront swimming pools, spacious meeting rooms and an innovative marine biology-based children’s program. A variety of lavish interior and exterior venues provide an ideal background for opulent weddings and memorable events. Acqualina Spa by ESPA, the first ESPA-branded spa in the United States, provides guests with an exquisite 20,000-square-foot, two-story tranquil sanctuary of excellence and relaxation. A family owned and operated property, Acqualina is a recipient of the coveted Forbes Travel Guide Awards for both the hotel and spa and the AAA Five Diamond Award.

