Acqualina resort & Spa : Named #1 Best resort in the Continental us

Acqualina Resort & Spa, the Sunny Isles Beach iconic resort providing an ultra-luxurious beach lifestyle, has been recognized in the 2019 U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hotels rankings as the #1 Best Resort in the Continental US.

“We have worked very hard to consistently deliver exceptional customer service and guest experiences to our distinguished guests from around the world,” said Acqualina CEO and Partner Deborah Yager Fleming. “This award is a great testament to our continued efforts of exceeding expectations at every turn.”

Editors researched thousands of hotels, collected dozens of data points and used an unbiased approach to calculate the rankings.

The ninth annual Best Hotels rankings evaluated more than 30,000 luxury properties across the United States, Europe, Bermuda, Mexico, Canada and the Caribbean. The methodology considers a hotel’s star rating and both expert and guest sentiment by collecting annual awards from distinguished travel publications and TripAdvisor user scores, the combination of which helps determine each hotel’s rank.

With its world-class restaurants, curated amenities and luxurious rooms and suites, Acqualina Resort provides an exclusive experience and ultra-luxurious beach lifestyle like no other. Acqualina’s lush grounds are dotted with umbrellas in the resort’s signature red color and lounge chairs punctuate the blue and green hues of its natural surroundings. The gorgeous beachfront location just got bigger with six additional outdoor living room settings with sumptuous furniture on Seashore Paspalum grass, for a total of 19 lounge experiences. You can bask in the South Florida sun or spend the afternoon shaded by palm trees. The attentive Acqualina team will make sure every need is met. That includes everything from serving a delicious Mediterranean lunch on the beach to providing a delectable coconut or a cocktail where you never need to leave the beach.