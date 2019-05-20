Acqualina’s Family Escape Package

A family owned lifestyle brand, Acqualina Resort & Spa on the Beach is renowned for putting families first. This summer, the picturesque Forbes Five Star resort has devised the ultimate, ultra-luxury getaway with the Family Escape Package, which ensures there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Children will feel they’ve stepped into a fascinating underwater world when entering the AcquaMarine Children’s program offering exciting new adventures, hands-on activities, and arts-and-crafts for kid’s ages 5-12.

For more family fun, Acqualina’s spectacular seaside setting with three oceanfront pools includes a king sized chess board, a poolside foosball table, ping pong, beachfront dual basketball hoops, and soccer on the great lawn to keep everyone in the family, no matter the age, entertained during their stay.

The Family Escape Package includes daily buffet breakfast for two (or four when staying in a two or three bedroom suite), a $40 spa credit per adult, per day (up to two adults), complimentary access to AcquaMarine, complimentary valet parking for one vehicle, and complimentary Wi-Fi. Rates start at $630 per night plus 13% tax. Rates vary by month and are subject to availability and blackout dates apply.

For more information on Acqualina, please visit www.acqualinaresort.com. For reservations or additional information on the package, please call 305.918.6777.