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AI for Miami Businesses: Carlos Ohep on Where to Start and What to Ask

The pressure to adopt artificial intelligence is everywhere. For business owners, the harder question is knowing which tools will actually help—and which could create more problems.

Carlos Ohep of Bravent joins Irvans Augustin on City Built Sessions for a conversation about AI, automation, and the decisions facing Miami businesses.

They explore how to connect technology to real business needs, balance efficiency with human judgment, and consider what digital transformation means for employees and small businesses.

Watch the full interview for a closer look at the questions worth asking before your business takes its next step with AI.

For more information, visit Bravent’s website.

Explore more interviews at City Built Sessions and Miami Community Newspapers.