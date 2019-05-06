Aletha Player, FPL, honored for 45 years of service

Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman recently honored Aventura resident Aletha Player, Vice President of External Affairs for F P L, by having the Aventura City Commission designate April 26, 2019 as “Aletha Player” Day in the City of Aventura. Player recently announced her retirement from FPL after 45 years of building relationships and providing solutions for commercial and residential clients in numerous cities throughout Miami-Dade County.

Mayor Weisman said, “I’d like to ask Aventura Commissioner Gladys Mezrahi and former Aventura Vice Mayor Billy Joel to join me here as I recognize a very special woman who is making a transition in her life…. Aletha Player from FPL. With deep friendship and a whole lot of love, I’d like to present this proclamation to her, but it means little in comparison to the friendship we have shared over the past 35-40 years. We spent many, many nights on the phone when hurricanes were threatening our community…through Hurricane, Andrew, Hurricane David, Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Wilma…Aletha has been there helping her communities through each and every one for 45 years. Most of you know that I dealt with our Miami-Dade County Public Schools system, and we had schools from Aventura to Homestead, and there was one person I could always rely on…and that was Aletha!”

Player said, “I’m truly excited about the recognition and the honor to receive this award from my city, Aventura. It has been a labor of love for the people and communities I have served and hope to see you again as my journey takes a new turn.”