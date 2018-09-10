Aloft Aventura hosts two Mayors and a billiards game

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

When the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce booked their August Board Meeting at the hip new Aloft Aventura Hotel, they didn’t foresee what an unusual event it would become as two Mayors, Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman and Bal Harbour Mayor Gabriel Groisman, were invited as special guests.

Reynaldo Ramirez, Jr. is the Complex Director of Sales & Marketing for both Marriott hotels, The Aloft Aventura located in the new Aventura ParkSquare and directly across street, the AC Marriott Aventura. “It was truly our pleasure to host our friends from the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce as they welcomed Mayor Weisman and Mayor Groisman to their meeting,” said Ramirez. “After the meeting, everyone migrated over to our brand-new billiards table as the Mayors began a friendly billiards game that featured a lot of laughs!”

JenniferPerez, Complex Business Transient Sales Manager for both the Aloft and AC Hotel, was there to welcome guests on behalf of Karen Dade, General Manager of the Aloft.

Aloft Aventura, located at 2910 NE 207TH St., Aventura 33180