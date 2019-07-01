Amazing young singers…. come audition!

On Sunday, November 10th, at 5 pm at the beautiful Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce (AMC) will be celebrating their 10th annual INTERIORS BY STEVEN G, Aventura Mall YOUNG STARS SHOWCASE presented by Mount Sinai Medical Center and AT&T. The bar has been set very high by the young singers, ages 10 – 18 who have participated in the past and some have gone on to national careers in the performing arts.

Auditions are still open for youngsters who would like to be considered. Visit www.yssaventura.org to fill out the audition application which included a mandatory YouTube link. The first step is the online audition, and if the singer passes that one, they will be called to a live audition. If the youngster is selected to participate, they will enter the wonderful world of YSS, where they receive free vocal coaching, and will work with Ran Oz, Creative Director and Moises Herrera, Musical Conductor who will write an original score of each song. Each Young Star also receives free professional headshots, free photos of the entire showcase and a free DVD of the showcase.

Proceeds from each year’s performance benefit the AMC Education Foundation, the charity created to help fund educational outreaches and programs of the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce. The AMC has eleven Dade Partner schools, including: Alonzo and Tracy Mourning Sr. High; Aventura City of Excellence K – 8; Aventura Waterways K – 8; David Lawrence, Jr. K – 8; Grace Leadership Preparatory Institute; Dr. Michael M. Krop Sr. High; Norman S. Edelcup Sunny Isles Beach K-8; North Miami Beach Sr. High; Scheck Hillel Community School; Sunshine State Academy and The Victory School.

For more information, call the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce at 305.932.5334