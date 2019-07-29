Amerant Bank hosts SpeedBiz for one-on-one networking

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Amerant Bank, formerly known as Mercantil Bank, was the site of a recent Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce SpeedBiz program offering productive one-on-one networking for AMC members. Similar to Speed Dating, SpeedBiz gives businesspeople the opportunity to quickly meet another business prospect within a 3-minute timeframe before moving on to the next person, sharing business cards and a short conversation. After the meeting, participants had ample time to re-connect with any of the businesses over a beautiful breakfast buffet.

Alina Sanchez, Vice President of Amerant, said, “This is one of my favorite AMC events where we can talk to our local business leaders one-on-one for engaging conversations and learning about their businesses.”

For more information, visit amerantbank.com or aventuramarketingcouncil.com