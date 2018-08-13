American Friends of Rambam head visits South Florida Israeli community leaders

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Distinguished Israeli business and community leaders of the Israeli Riviera Parliament – comprised of former Israel Defense Forces (IDF) officers, scientists, professors and medical professionals – attended a presentation by Richard S. Hirschhaut, National Director of American Friends of Rambam, in recognition of the 80th anniversary of Rambam Medical Center in Haifa, Israel, which coincided with the 70th birthday of the State of Israel. Hosting the gathering were Parliament leaders Ofer Tamir, Chairman of the Board; Amnon Gershoni, President; Boaz Tepper, Vice President; and Doron Feigelman, Director of Content and Programming.

Mr. Hirschhaut spoke eloquently about the remarkable achievements of Rambam during its 80 years as the premier medical institution in northern Israel and the importance of “spreading the word” throughout South Florida of Rambam’s accomplishments in three major areas: medical innovation, security preparedness, and peaceful coexistence. He illustrated Rambam’s achievements by showing a heartwarming and soul-stirring video highlighting Rambam’s 80 year history, which elicited a round of applause from the proud, attentive audience. He also stressed the importance of Rambam’s ties to Aventura and other major communities in the U.S. that have large and vibrant Jewish and Israeli communities that can support the efforts of Rambam and strengthen ties between our two countries.

Prior to speaking to the members of the Israeli Riviera Parliament, Mr. Hirschhaut addressed a meeting of the Nashim Forum, a dynamic Israeli women’s organization led by President Talia Friedman, that held its weekly informational and educational meeting at the prestigious Vi senior living center in Aventura.

For more information, please contact Sue Baron, Southeast Regional Director, American Friends of Rambam Medical Center, at sbaron@aforam.org or call 305-794-5155.