And the Winner Is… Denise Rubin!

This month, Denise Rubin, team leader of the Denise Rubin Group, won Best Real Estate Professional of the Year from the Builder’s Association of South Florida. She also won 6 additional awards for Best Marketing Professional of the Year, Best Real Estate Website, Best Social Media, Best Magazine Ads for Condos, Best Magazine Ads for Single-Family Home, and Best Real Estate Professional Print Ad. Rubin is now the proud recipient of 32 Best Awards to add to her countless other awards over the years.

Denise Rubin was chosen as a cast member on The American Dream, a national TV show featuring the most elite realtors and financial advisors from all across the country. She will be featuring some of her exclusive listings as well as having guest appearances. Most recently Denise featured Mayor Enid Weissman showcasing Aventura and mentions her involvement with the Aventura Marketing Council. Watch Power Player, Denise Rubin, in action on The American Dream, airing on Sundays on CBS!

For more information, call 305-932-9326 (office) 305-409-0019 (cell), or visit www.DeniseRubin.com; 18901 NE 29th Avenue, Suite 100