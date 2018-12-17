Anthony Damato serves as “Principal for a Day”

Miami-Dade County Public Schools has a lot of great programs that involve the community, and one of them is “Principal TODAY”.

For over 20 years, community leaders have been invited to select a school where they would like to serve as principal for the day, giving them an inside look at what it takes to lead a school with hundreds of students and teachers. Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said, “Principal TODAY continues Miami-Dade County Public Schools’ annual tradition of engaging local leaders for one day to build long-term business and school partnerships that ultimately benefit our students.”

Anthony Damato, Toyota of North Miami VIP Sales Manager, served as Principal at William J. Bryan Elementary, and was truly amazed at what he learned. “It’s an entirely new perspective I now have of our schools—and I see how important it is to have the business community take a leadership role in public education and be a champion for the children.”

The school’s principal, Milagros Maytin- Miret, welcomed Damato and was eager to showcase her school and students. “I was amazed at the compassion and dedication of the teachers and how much they really care about their students. The students were well-behaved and well-mannered…and it was obvious how much work goes into being the administrator. It was truly my pleasure to be there!” said Damato. “

Some of Damato’s responsibilities included serving churros and hot chocolate to all the teachers, reading the morning announcements and meeting with students to see what they were learning and how their day was going. “I was so impressed with everyone and everything at the school that I had pizza delivered for the entire school—just my way of saying “Thank you!”.

Responsibilities: served churros and hot chocolate to all teacher in morning, did morning announcements, met students asked them about their day what they were learning, so impressed by students and staff that I bought pizza for the whole school.