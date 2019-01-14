Appeal of Conscience Foundation Golf Classic on Fisher Island

The Appeal of Conscience Foundation will host its Annual Golf Classic at the exclusive Fisher Island Club on Sunday, February 10th. The tropical island oasis is a world-class resort complete with private beach, tennis, spa and marina. The seaside golfing tournament includes: 50/50 raffle, putting contests, closest- to- the pin awards, longest drive and hole-in-one.

The event offers a Fisher Island Buffet brunch and awards ceremony with a list of silent and live auction items that preview incredible travel packages and other amazing items. In addition to snacks and beverages, golfers will receive gift bags sponsored by Peter Thomas Roth with skincare products, golf shirts, hats and other wonderful surprises. Non-golfers can enjoy a variety of luxury spa activities including massage, body wraps, facials, and complete use of the pool, fitness center and stunning beach amenities.

The Appeal of Conscience Foundation is proudly celebrating its 54th year. Established in 1965, ACF is an interfaith coalition of business, religious and foreign policy leaders whose mission is to promote religious freedoms and human rights throughout the world.

Limited sponsorship opportunities and foursomes are still available. For more information on this event, please contact Karen Dresbach at (954) 662-4440 or email appealofconscience@msn.com.