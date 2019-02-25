Appeal of Conscience Foundation Golf Classic

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

It was a glorious day at the Appeal of Conscience Foundation’s 2nd Annual Golf Classic at the exclusive Fisher Island Club on Sunday, February 10.

After chair, Alla Barash gave the introductions, Silver Sponsor, BNY Mellon kicked off the day to a sold-out course while spa participants were whisked away for a day of luxury and relaxation.

Bronze Sponsor Miami Marlins came out in full force with Billy the Marlin serving the golfers beverages and snacks. Gift bags sponsored by Peter Thomas Roth Skincare dazzled the guests with complimentary skin care products. Miele provided top of the line appliances for the live auction.

The Appeal of Conscience Foundation is proudly celebrating its 54th year. Established in 1965, ACF is an interfaith coalition of business, religious and foreign policy leaders whose mission is to promote religious freedoms and human rights throughout the world.

For additional information on this event, please contact Karen Dresbach at (954) 662-4440 or email appealofconscience@msn.com.