Around Town – Ellie Levy, a fighter

Ellie Levy was a fighter. Born with cystic fibrosis, the doctors told her parents, Brian and Stacey Levy that she would not live past her teens. But Ellie was a fighter. Every day she fought to beat her disease. She fearlessly took on challenges. From a very early age, Ellie sang and spoke for hundreds of people at charity events. She couldn’t wait to get involved in major community projects such as the International POW WOW for tour operators from around the world where at age 17, Ellie was placed in charge of organizing all of the volunteers at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Ellie even attended college before her long, hard fight against cystic fibrosis ended at age 23.

But Ellie’s spirit lives on. Not only in the hearts and minds of her family and friends, but in Ellie’s Army Foundation, which provides financial assistance for children and young adults battling life-threatening illnesses in an effort to give them the best chance to survive.

On Sunday January 20th the Foundation will host the Ellie’s Army Dirty Socks 5K & Walkathon. Registration begins at 7am and the Run/Walk will begin at 8am at the Aventura Library, 2930 Aventura Blvd. (Adult pre-registration $30; day of is $40 . Kids under 16 , pre-registration is $20 and the day of is $25). A full morning of kids’ activities, food trucks, music and much more awaits participants.

But you may ask “Why Dirty Socks?”

All children in the hospital wear medical socks.

They must walk to get well.

Ellie’s doctor told her he wanted to see dirty socks.

So, Ellie walked and walked and walked.

To Pre-register and for more information please visit www.elliesarmy.org or call 305.756.0068