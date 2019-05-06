Association 1st partners with Converged Services for Associations

Association 1st announces its partnership with Converged Services in the first nationwide, comprehensive sustainable technology program for homeowner and condominium associations.

Gary Pyott, Chairman of the Board for the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce and Principal at Association 1st is excited to offer associations, in partnership with Converged Services, the opportunity to have their technology advisors provide contract review suggestions, recommendations for saving opportunities and, where possible, recommendations for additional revenue stream opportunities that associations may not currently be aware existing in the marketplace today.

Beginning with a sustainable technology survey of your community at no cost to you, Converged Services evaluates the following core programs and ancillary services of your community:

Core Program Negotiations for bulk video, internet and phone agreements; right-of-entry video, internet and phone agreements.

Ancillary Services for smart community software for management and residents; LED fixtures. Auditing Utilities, i.e., waste / trash removal; water consumption/irrigation; energy consumption; telephone systems (office use); cell towers/rooftop space; smart sensor monitoring.

Upon completion of the survey, a free comprehensive report card on the opportunities and their recommendations to improve the value of your community will be discussed with the association. Over the past 20 years, through their sustainable technology solution, they have saved clients hundreds of millions of dollars.

The best part of this solution is that Converged Services does not get paid unless they bring additional revenue or realized savings to your community.

For more information, please contact gary@association1st.com at 305-588-7658 or info@convergedservicesinc.com at 954.767.0185.