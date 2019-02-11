Attention small business owners in district 4

If you’re in Miami-Dade Commissioner Sally Heyman’s District 4, you can now apply for up to $5,000 in grants from the annual Mom & Pop Small Business Grant Program. There are professional business criteria, like having to be in business for at least two years, having a State of Florida business license, having no more than 7 employees and some others. Original applications are accepted Feb 4 thru’ 12 noon on Feb. 22nd. This is a great opportunity for our small business to receive financial assistance for everything from supplies to marketing, renovations or insurance. Visit www.miamidade.gov/district04/library/mom-pop-application.pdf to apply.

For more information call Comm. Heyman’s office at 305.787.5999 or www.miamidade.gov/district04/