Aventura Arts & Cultural Center seeks volunteer ushers

The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center is seeking ushers to welcome patrons and guide them to their seats during performances.

Those interested in volunteering must first apply online at aventuracenter.org/volunteer. Volunteers will be are eligible to begin ushering performances upon completion of a three-hour orientation and training session, which will be held on Thursday, October 11 at 6 p.m., and includes a tour of the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center and an introduction to ushering. Applicants will be contacted by the Volunteer Coordinator prior to the scheduled orientation to confirm attendance. For a volunteer application, email volunteer@aventuracenter.org.

Ushering offers volunteers the opportunity to expand their horizons, explore new interests and contribute to the cultural community of South Florida. Volunteers commit to a regular weekly shift (choosing a regular evening or matinee) for a full season. The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center volunteer ushers are a dynamic mix of theater-lovers, from retired seniors and baby boomers, to high school students who may receive community service hours.

The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center is located at 3385 N.E. 188 Street in Aventura. Visit aventuracenter.org