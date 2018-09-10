Aventura Happenings: Winter Camp, Adult Softball and Boys Travel Soccer Tryouts

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Register for Winter Camp today

Registration is open for the City of Aventura’s snow man themed winter camp, Let it Snow-Man, for children ages 5-14, which will be held Monday, December 24th through Friday, January 4th at the Aventura Community Recreation Center from 7:30 am – 6:00 pm. (No camp will be held on Tuesday, December 25, 2018 and Tuesday, January 1, 2019)

When school is out for winter break, the fun activities begin in Aventura where campers enjoy fun-filled days of activities including games, arts & crafts, and field trips. The program fee includes all activities, field trips and supplies at a weekly rate of $136 for Aventura residents and $163 for non-residents. The rate for the full two-week enrollment is $272 for Aventura residents and $326 for non-residents. The fee does not include lunch or snacks. Campers must bring their own lunch and two snacks.

Registration can be completed online at cityofaventura.com/ors, the City’s Online Registration System (ORS) or at any of the following facilities: Community Recreation Center, 3375 NE 188 Street; Founders Park, 3105 NE 190 Street; or Waterways Park, 3301 NE 213 Street. New registrations are accepted in person only.

