Aventura Hospital and Aventura Mall host Professional Women’s Council Luncheon

For the first time in its history, the Professional Women’s Council of the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce invited their ‘favorite gentlemen’ to their quarterly luncheon. Held at the beautiful event space on the second floor of the new Aventura Mall section, guests enjoyed luncheon from Serafina restaurant in the Aventura Mall, and top-tier networking amidst displays of elegant jewelry from John Hardy and luxury watches from Breitling.

Alisa Bert, CFO of Aventura Hospital and Medical Center and Chair of the PWC thanked everyone for attending, and introduced Dr. Bradley Shumaker, Chief Medical Officer of the hospital, who offered tips in recognition of Men’s Health Month.”You’ve got to think about men’s health like a sports car…preventative maintenance…the right fuel and energy. Be sure you’re living a healthy lifestyle…eat right, limit alcohol and quit smoking, lots of exercise and go for regular check-ups.”

Anabel Llopis, Sr. Director of Sales and Marketing for the Aventura Mall, gave an overview of the amazing new wing of the Mall’s expansion, adding, “ We’re excited about having an elevated dining destination…..there’s always something new to see here!” Michael Baccaro, partner in Serafina, spoke about becoming part of this great community.

For more information, aventurahospital.com; aventuramall.com; serafina.com; aventuramarketingcouncil.com