-
-
Vianca Larice, Aventura Hospital and Medical Center; Anabel Llopis, Aventura Mall; Alisa Bert and Dr. Bradley Shumaker, Aventura Hospital and Medical Center
-
-
Aventura Marketing Council / Chamber of Commerce members enjoy excellent networking and a fabulous lunch from Serafina
-
-
Alisa Bert and Dr. Bradley Shumaker
-
-
Aventura Police Chief Bryan Pegues; Hon. Billy and Sandra Joel; Aventura Police Major Michael Bentolila
-
-
Aventura Hospital and Aventura Mall host Professional Women’s Council Luncheon
-
-
Michael Baccaro and Serafina team
-
-
Shan McKoy, Northwestern Mutual; Evan Robinson, DeRoyal; Georgia Thomas, The Thomas Law Firm; Nicole Eldridge, Turnberry Isle Miami
-
-
Yelena Braslavskaya, YB Services; Virginia Marante, John Hardy
-
-
Door prize winner Nick Moskol, EWM Realty; Alisa Bert, Aventura Hospital and Medical Center
-
-
Anabel Llopis, Aventura Mall
-
-
Alina Sanchez, Mercantil Bank meets with Georgia Thomas, The Thomas Law Firm and Dr. Alma Kadragic, Nperspective
-
-
Alisa Bert and Vianca Larice, Aventura Hospital and Medical Center; Dr. Marcelo Blaya, Memorial Breast Cancer Institute; Dr. Bradley Shumaker, Aventura Hospital and Medical Center
-
-
Alisa Bert
-
-
Hon. Billy and Sandra Joel; Luz Weinberg, Seritage Growth Properties; Guest
-
-
Professional Women’s Council members celebrate their birthdays
-
-
Yvonne Strachan and Chantale Milord, Grace Leadership Preparatory Institute; Craig Nweman, Macy’s Aventura
-
-
Craig Newman and Linda Blankstein, Macy’s Aventura
-
-
Vianca Larice; Rebeca Reiner, EWM Realty; Veronica Strauss, MassMutual
-
-
Alisa Bert; Anabel Llopis; Nayed Sarcos and Valentina Serna, AC Hotel Miami Aventura
-
-
Barry Stoneking and Shelley Costin, Miami Gardens Florist; Nick Moskol, EWM Realty
For the first time in its history, the Professional Women’s Council of the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce invited their ‘favorite gentlemen’ to their quarterly luncheon. Held at the beautiful event space on the second floor of the new Aventura Mall section, guests enjoyed luncheon from Serafina restaurant in the Aventura Mall, and top-tier networking amidst displays of elegant jewelry from John Hardy and luxury watches from Breitling.
Alisa Bert, CFO of Aventura Hospital and Medical Center and Chair of the PWC thanked everyone for attending, and introduced Dr. Bradley Shumaker, Chief Medical Officer of the hospital, who offered tips in recognition of Men’s Health Month.”You’ve got to think about men’s health like a sports car…preventative maintenance…the right fuel and energy. Be sure you’re living a healthy lifestyle…eat right, limit alcohol and quit smoking, lots of exercise and go for regular check-ups.”
Anabel Llopis, Sr. Director of Sales and Marketing for the Aventura Mall, gave an overview of the amazing new wing of the Mall’s expansion, adding, “ We’re excited about having an elevated dining destination…..there’s always something new to see here!” Michael Baccaro, partner in Serafina, spoke about becoming part of this great community.
For more information, aventurahospital.com; aventuramall.com; serafina.com; aventuramarketingcouncil.com
