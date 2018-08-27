Aventura Hospital: Are you up-to-date with your vaccinations?

If you think immunizations are just for children, think again. Adults need them too, including those 50 and older. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone stay up to date with their vaccinations, and adults 50 and over are no exception.

Vaccines every older adult needs

Flu – every year; Shingles – two doses, starting at age 50; Td or Tdap – booster every 10 years; Pneumococcal – one dose of each type, starting at age 65

Vaccines you may need depending on health history and other factors

Pneumococcal, under age 65 – one or both types; Meningococcal – one or both of each type, in rare cases; Hib – one to three doses, depending on health condition

Vaccines you may need if not received as a child

Td or Tdap – one dose, then booster every 10 years; Chickenpox – two doses; Hepatitis A – two or three doses, depending upon vaccine type; Hepatitis B – three doses

These are standard guidelines, however it is important that you speak with your primary care physician about the immunizations that are right for you. You can also visit cdc.gov/vaccines for a full list of vaccinations by age group.

Visit aventurahospital.com; call 305-682-7000.