Aventura Hospital hosts Aventura Marketing Council and Hallandale Chamber SpeedBiz By: Community News |July 16, 2018 Vianca Larice, Aventura Hospital and Medical Center; Norma English, Hallandale Beach Chamber; AMC SpeedBiz Chairman Michael Stern, Stern Bloom Media Aventura Marketing Council and Hallandale Beach Chamber of Commerce members Fara Sax, Community Newspapers; Ruanne Spivack Jewish Community Services; Barry Ger, The Plaza at ParkSquare; Joshua Laurence, Accessible Home Health Care Business professionals enjoy the best one-on-one networking in town Oscar Vargas and Norma English, Hallandale Beach Chamber; Jennifer Perez, AC Hotel Priscilla Muniz, FIU Kovens Conference Center; Tali Levi, Northwestern Mutual
