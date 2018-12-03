Aventura Hospital hosts SpeedBiz

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
The Aventura Marketing Council/ Chamber of Commerce partnered up with the Primetime Business Network and the Greater North Miami Chamber of Commerce for a wonderful one-on-one networking event known as SpeedBiz. After a light breakfast, SpeedBiz Chairman Michael Stern explains the rules as members get settled in their seats. Just like speed-dating, SpeedBiz gives each pairing three minutes to exchange information but this time for business purposes. At the end of the three minutes a bell is rung, one side stands up and moves one seat to the right. By the end of the event members leave with about fifteen to twenty different business cards.
