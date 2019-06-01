Aventura Mall and LEVEL THREE host Professional Women’s Council Luncheon

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

“Breathtaking!” “Elegant!” “Fabulous venue!” Those were just some of the comments resounding throughout a recent Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce’s Professional Women’s Council luncheon sponsored by the Aventura Mall and LEVEL THREE venue. Anabel Llopis, Sr. Director of Sales & Marketing for the Aventura Mall, said, “As an integral part of the Aventura community, we’re proud to support local businesses and it was a pleasure to host these amazing women. We’re thrilled so many experienced LEVEL THREE, our new event venue, while enjoying cuisine from International Smoke and beautiful jewelry from John Hardy. We look forward to our next event with Aventura Marketing Council.”

LEVEL THREE was conceived to create an exclusive contemporary venue, a uniquely alluring destination that would draw individuals and organizations into our beautiful community. Developed by Turnberry—a premier real estate development company—LEVEL THREE leverages a heritage of extraordinary quality and attention to detail. LEVEL THREE General Manager Ryan Nielsen helped welcome guests, and Sheril Henney, Director of Sales and Marketing, noted, “We were delighted to welcome Aventura Marketing Council/ Chamber of Commerce and have the honor to host and engage with a remarkable group of accomplished women from our community. LEVEL THREE is truly The Place for Every Event and a blank canvas to create exceptional experiences.”

The sumptuous luncheon provided by Aventura Mall’s International Smoke Aventura and a display of elegant jewelry by John Hardy Boutique as well as the door prize of their sterling silver earrings helped create the memorable event. Brittaney Melendez, General Manager of International Smoke Aventura, said, “As a female General Manager, it is always great to have the women of the community come together for great conversation and of course, great food. It was a pleasure for International Smoke to be part of this unique event.” Added Virginia Marante, John Hardy, “This was my first visit to the LEVEL THREE venue and as an employee of the mall, I am very proud that this type of space is now available as an option to enhance any type of event experience for our community. It’s really beautiful! I was very impressed!”

Floral centerpieces by Ines Naftali Studios and furniture by Lavish Event Rentals ensured the extraordinary quality and attention to detail that has LEVEL THREE receiving accolades far and wide.

For more information, visit LEVELTHREEVENUE.COM or call Sheril Henney at 305.318.5471