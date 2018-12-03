Aventura Mall announces five new retailers:Vineyard Vines, Timberland, Eberjey, Illesteva and Psycho Bunny

Mall recently announced the arrival of five esteemed brands – Vineyard Vines, Timberland, Eberjey, Illesteva and Psycho Bunny – further enhancing the experience for shoppers seeking a broad selection of popular retailers.

Vineyard Vines is a lifestyle apparel brand founded in 1998 by brothers Shep and Ian Murray and is best known for its smiling pink whale logo. Offering Florida-specific products for men, women and children, customers can represent the Good Life with select Shep Shirts, hats, t-shirts, and more. Inspired by the water, the boutique features classic design details such as polished wood accents, custom lighting and its iconic “Every Day Should Feel This Good” messaging throughout the store. In addition to shopping events in support of local charities, customers can enjoy exclusive in-store services, including private shopping appointments, complimentary gift boxing and shipping, embroidery, personalization, curbside pick-up and activities for kids. Vineyard Vines is located on the second level of the new wing.

Timberland is a global leader in the design, manufacturing and marketing of premium footwear, apparel, and accessories for the outdoor lifestyle. Renowned for its original and iconic yellow boot introduced in 1973, Timberland today offers versatile head-to-toe collections for men, women and children, which are sustainably designed for life on the modern trail. Available now, the latest collection features an array of stylish boots, quilted jackets in earthy tones, and a variety of accessories including leather and wool tote bags. The Timberland pop-up will be open until January 2019, and is located on the lower level near JCPenney.

Eberjey is a women’s lifestyle brand co-founded in 1996, offering intimate apparel, sleepwear, loungewear, resort wear and little girls’ essentials. Available in boutiques across the globe and now at the Aventura Mall pop-up, the feminine line features versatile, wearable pieces for everyday beauty at home, effortless getaways and special occasions, using only the softest materials, delicate laces and subtle details. Eberjey’s multi-functional, day-to-night styles are designed to ease women into and out of their days, while highlighting their inner beauty, strength and confidence. Opening this month, the boutique is located on the lower level next to Nordstrom.

Illesteva is an independently owned eyewear brand launched in 2010 with roots in New York, and production in Italy and France. Each piece of eyewear takes over 90 days to craft and requires more than 50 steps from start to finish. Its founders work with artisans who have spent decades perfecting the elements of luxury eyewear production such as metalwork and hand-mixing acetate, which ensures no two Illesteva frames are the same. The brand, which is sold in the U.S., and Brazil, also collaborates with some of the biggest names in art and culture; Lou Reed, Michael Jackson, Rashida Jones, and others have lent their names to one-of-a-kind styles. The boutique is located on the upper level near Macy’s Women.

Psycho Bunny is a globally-known men’s fashion brand founded in New York City in 2005 and is best known for its preppy-inspired streetwear and iconic polo shirts with an embroidered rabbit logo. In addition to its 100% Prima cotton shirts featuring mother of pearl buttons, a signature side vent, taped shoulder seams and a “trim but not slim” fit, the brand offers a selection of graphic tees, sweaters, golf attire, shorts, pants, and accessories. Big & tall styles and kid’s clothing are also available. Opening in November, Psycho Bunny will be located on the lower level of the new wing.

“We’re thrilled to continue offering visitors fresh, new shopping experiences from some of the world’s most sought-after brands, as well as unique, trendsetting pop-up activations,” said Jackie Soffer, Co-Chairman and CEO of Turnberry Associates, owner and manager of Aventura Mall.