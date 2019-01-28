Aventura mall announces four new retailers : Schutz, Morphe, Club Monaco and Maje

Schutz is an iconic Brazilian brand known for high-quality, expertly-crafted and creatively designed shoes. Since debuting in 1995, Schutz has become a go-to for sophisticated footwear with bold details. The brand’s signature shoes include sexy two-strap heels, gladiator sandals, caged stilettos and espadrille wedges that blend style with fun. An ever-expanding range of silhouettes ensures there’s a pair of Schutz shoes for every occasion. Schutz Aventura Mall celebrated the grand opening of its shop with Brazilian supermodel Adriana Lima, who showcased pieces from the brand’s new Resort 2019 Collection. Located on the lower level near Bloomingdale’s and Apple, the Schutz store features a cheerful interior, sleek design, “smart” mirrors and omnichannel integration.

Morphe is a rule-breaking beauty retailer that inspires creativity with high-performance makeup brushes, richly-pigmented shades and flawless formulas. Founded in Los Angeles in 2008, the brand is known for offering professional and affordable makeup, brushes and tools that allow artists to stay true to themselves. Morphe’s latest collaboration with makeup artist and model James Charles for The Sister Collection includes an eyeshadow palette comprised of 39 bold and colorful shades and a 34-piece brush and sponge set. The shop is located on the lower level between Center Court and Bloomingdale’s.

Club Monaco was founded in Canada in 1985 with the idea of creating a line of “better basics.” Now an international retail brand headquartered in New York City, Club Monaco is dedicated to creating thoughtful pieces for individuals and their unique lifestyles. The brand offers modern yet timeless clothing and accessories for women and men. Its collections – featuring fine fabrics, exceptional fits and relevant pieces – have been widely recognized by fashion influencers and industry leaders. Club Monaco is located on the lower level near Macy’s.

Maje celebrates femininity, modernity and quirkiness with authentic pieces and sharp details. Founded in 1998, the Parisian brand encompasses clothing, handbags and accessories fitting for daytime and evening wear. Maje prides itself on being a “best friend brand,” with pieces ranging from soft leather biker jackets with attitude, glamorous little black dresses and long boho rock petticoat skirts to loose tops, comfortable knits, classy parkas and striking pea coats. Maje is located on the lower level near Bloomingdale’s.

“We’re thrilled to welcome four new brands to our ever-growing line-up of renowned retailers,” said Jackie Soffer, Co-Chairman and CEO of Turnberry Associates, owner and manager of Aventura Mall. “These brands will further elevate the shopping experience for both our local and international visitors.”