Aventura Mall launches monthly series of public art tours

Countless Aventura Mall visitors have perched on Louise Bourgeois’ granite Eye Benches, posed with Donald Baechler’s bronze Walking Figure, and peered into the mischievous faces of Ugo Rondinone’s Moonrise, East. Beginning Sept. 4, curious locals and tourists of all ages can learn the stories behind these compelling Arts Aventura Mall pieces through complimentary guided tours presented at 6:30pm on the first Tuesday of every month.

To enhance understanding of its dynamic contemporary artwork, Aventura Mall is launching the tours in collaboration with Arts Encounters, an independent venture specializing in visual art and design tours throughout South Florida. The educational initiative builds upon an artistic expansion unveiled as the new wing opened last year, elevating the collection with site-specific commissions by internationally renowned talents like Carsten Höller’s monumental Aventura Slide Tower and the Haas Brothers’ Gorillas in the Mist.

“We’ve created a gathering place that celebrates creativity and provides shoppers with a venue to appreciate transformative works typically reserved for galleries and museums,” said Jackie Soffer, Co-Chairman and CEO of Turnberry, owner and manager of Aventura Mall. A passion for public art has driven Soffer’s selection of 20 eclectic pieces that engage diverse audiences and distinguish Aventura Mall as a multifaceted cultural destination.

Fresh additions and familiar favorites will be explored through discussions led by Margery Gordon, the Founder/Director and Principal Guide of Arts Encounters, which illuminate the vibrant forms ranging from sculptures and murals to digital animation and interactive installations. Raised amid the development of Miami’s cultural community, Gordon draws on decades of experience writing about the art world to interpret the artists’ inspiration and creative process in ways that make complex ideas relatable to participants from varied backgrounds.

Tour groups will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Rondinone sculptures on the upper level of Aventura Mall’s new wing, next to Tesla.

Over the course of an hour, the tour will explore works on multiple levels, ending at Aventura Slide Tower, where attendees can slide down the dramatic spirals or enjoy dinner and drinks at the surrounding restaurants.

Advance registration is advised at aventuramall.com/happenings/events.