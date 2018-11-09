Aventura Mall: Santa’s Arrival Event

Aventura Mall is hosting an exciting event to welcome Santa to the mall with the help of UM’s Frost School of Music.

Celebrate the holiday season and be among the first to welcome Santa to Aventura Mall on Saturday, November 17 beginning at 5 p.m. An orchestra comprised of students and graduates from University of Miami’s Frost School of Music will kick off the festivities by performing favorites from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker from 5-5:30 p.m., on the upper level of the new wing. Next, a parade featuring Santa’s helpers will guide guests to the Santa Set located next to the Apple store from 5:30-6 p.m., which will immediately open for pictures.