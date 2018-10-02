Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Aventura Mall to host Breast Cancer Pink Walk, October 14th

By: Community News |October 2, 2018

Aventura Mall is hosting a Breast Cancer Awareness Pink Walk on Sunday, October 14, 2018, in partnership with the Women’s Beast and Heart Health Initiative. Registration begins at 8 a.m.

Participants will meet in Center Court at Aventura Mall, where t-shirts will be available for purchase. All proceeds will benefit the Women’s Breast and Heart Health Initiative and Aventura Mall will match every dollar donated.

  • Registration – 8 a.m.
  • Powerumba warm-up dance class – 8:30 – 9 a.m.
  • Pink Walk – 9 a.m.

After the walk, there will be a cooldown and stretching session followed by light bites and refreshments. attendees can also create keepsakes to honor their loved ones affected by breast cancer.

Aventura Mall is located at:

19501 Biscayne Boulevard

Aventura, FL 33180

For more information, call 305-935-1110 or visit https://aventuramall.com/aventuramallpinkwalk/

