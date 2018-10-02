Aventura Mall to host Breast Cancer Pink Walk, October 14th

Aventura Mall is hosting a Breast Cancer Awareness Pink Walk on Sunday, October 14, 2018, in partnership with the Women’s Beast and Heart Health Initiative. Registration begins at 8 a.m.

Participants will meet in Center Court at Aventura Mall, where t-shirts will be available for purchase. All proceeds will benefit the Women’s Breast and Heart Health Initiative and Aventura Mall will match every dollar donated.

Registration – 8 a.m.

Powerumba warm-up dance class – 8:30 – 9 a.m.

Pink Walk – 9 a.m.

After the walk, there will be a cooldown and stretching session followed by light bites and refreshments. attendees can also create keepsakes to honor their loved ones affected by breast cancer.

Aventura Mall is located at: 19501 Biscayne Boulevard Aventura, FL 33180

For more information, call 305-935-1110 or visit https://aventuramall.com/aventuramallpinkwalk/