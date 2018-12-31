Aventura mall to open David Yurman Boutique

Aventura Mall will welcome a David Yurman boutique next spring, further expanding its collection of luxury jewelry brands, which already includes Cartier, Tiffany & Co., John Hardy, Pomellato, Longines, and more.

Founded in 1980 by New York artists David and Sybil Yurman, the brand’s core is highlighted by artistic inspiration, craftsmanship, and unconventional yet elegant designs. The pairing of David’s background in sculpture with Sybil’s natural understanding of color and art yields signature designs. Renowned for capturing the essence of relaxed American luxury,

David Yurman’s collection includes diamond, pearl, and gemstone jewelry, as well as Swiss-crafted timepieces.

“David Yurman’s globally recognized and constantly evolving designs will appeal to both our local and international visitors,” said Jackie Soffer, Co-Chairman and CEO of Turnberry Associates, owner and manager of Aventura Mall. “We look forward to welcoming this iconic brand early next year.”

The David Yurman boutique is scheduled to open in early spring in Aventura Mall’s new wing. “David Yurman is excited to be a part of Aventura Mall starting next year,” said Carol Pennelli, David Yurman President. “The brand has a very loyal fan base throughout the Florida area and we are looking forward to bringing them the full David Yurman luxury experience in our new store.”