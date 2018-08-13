Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Aventura Marketing Council/ Chamber of Commerce Board hosts Mayor Keith London

By: Community News |August 13, 2018

Aventura Marketing Council/ Chamber of Commerce Board hosts Mayor Keith London

Michael Stern, Aventura Magazine – Stern Bloom Media; Lee Chaykin, Aventura Hospital and Medical Center; Bob Hollander, Brown & Brown Insurance; Stephanie Trump, Acqualina Resort & Spa; Special guest Hallandale Beach Mayor Keith London; AMC Chairman Gary Pyott, Association 1st; Charlene Welker, Mount Sinai Medical Center; Andy Lewis, Eisinger Brown Lewis Frankel & Chaiet

