Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce Board meets with Hallandale Beach Mayor Joy Adams at Hampton Inn

The Hampton Inn Hallandale Beach/Aventura was the logical place for a recent meeting of the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce (AMC) Board of Directors as they invited Hallandale Beach Mayor Joy Adams. Known as “the hugging mayor” Mayor Adams spoke passionately about her hometown of Hallandale Beach and shared her vision for engaging all the city employees as they work together to continually improve their City.

The AMC, now celebrating their 30th anniversary of creating business and building community, has over 400 companies, organizations and municipal governments throughout South Florida as members who take advantage of the many meetings and networking events each month. Gary Pyott, AMC Chairman and Founder & CEO of Association1st, said, “Our Chamber of Commerce is very proud to continually offer our members ongoing opportunities to hear great speakers, network and enjoy the best one-on-one networking meetings in town!”

For more information, visit aventuramarketingcouncil.com, or call 305.932.5334