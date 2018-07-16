Aventura offers meditation and mindfulness classes

The City of Aventura will be offering a series of complimentary meditation and mindfulness classes for Aventura Community Recreation members of all ages at the Community Recreation Center (CRC) every Thursday.

Participants of all levels can expect relaxing and interactive exercises that aid to embark on a healthy lifestyle with reduced stress, improved concentration, and increased happiness. Classes will meet at the CRC every Thursday evening from 7:00 p.m. through 8:00 p.m.

A Community Recreation Center membership is required in order to participate in this series of classes. Take advantage of the City’s current BOGO (buy one, get one) Membership Special where new and current members have the opportunity to purchase any membership package and receive the same package for free! Choose a 1-month, 3-month, 6-month, or annual membership. The special runs through Tuesday, July 31, 2018. Membership registrations are accepted in person at the: CRC, 3375 NE 188 Street; Founders Park, 3105 NE 190 Street and Waterways Park, 3301 NE 213 Street.

For more information please visit cityofaventura.com, or contact the Community Recreation Center at 305-466-3883.