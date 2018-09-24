Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Aventura officials cut red ribbon for 800° Woodfired Kitchen

By: Community News |September 24, 2018

Aventura officials cut red ribbon for 800° Woodfired Kitchen800° Woodfired Kitchen recently celebrated the grand opening of their Aventura location. Pictured left to right: Florida State Sen. Jason Pizzo; Florida State Rep. Barbara Watson; Aventura Commissioners Denise Landman and Dr. Linda Marks; Owner Udonis Haslem; Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman; Owner Dwayne Wade; Aventura Vice Mayor Gladys Mezrahi and Commissioners Marc Narotsky and Howard Weinberg; Chef Anthony Carron; Aventura Marketing Council/ Chamber of Commerce Chairman Gary Pyott; Florida State Rep. Joe Geller

(Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

*